‘Pioneer Penny’ shows off historical book | SkyHiNews.com

With the help of funding from Sky-Hi News's Bessie Minor Swift Foundation, which promotes literacy, local resident Penny Hamilton was able to check yet another mark off her lengthy to-do list.

The active community member produced a historical children's book, "A to Z: Your Grand County History Alphabet," to teach area youngsters about the important historical events of Grand County.

Hamilton, clad in pioneer clothing, displayed the book at City Market over the weekend, hoping to get local youth interested in the avid history that can be found around the county.