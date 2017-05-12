Plane crashes at Emily Warner Field, no injuries reported | SkyHiNews.com

An airplane crash this evening at the Granby/Grand County Airport – Emily Warner Field has closed the regional flight hub overnight and sent first responders rushing to the scene.

By LANCE MAGGART | lmaggart@skyhinews.com

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. when an incoming Mooney airplane overshot the runway and crashed into the local sagebrush.

The plane, flying out of Wyoming, was occupied only by the pilot.

No injuries were reported from the crash, according to first responders on the scene, though the airport runway suffered minor damage.

Local officials estimated the airport would reopen Saturday morning.

