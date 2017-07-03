Pole Creek ladies golf update | SkyHiNews.com

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league enjoyed a beautiful, sunny day on Thursday June 29th playing a Partner Relay tournament. The partner with the lower handicap,recorded their net score on the odd holes and the partner with the higher handicap recorded their net score on the even holes. At the end of play they totaled the 18 holes for the team net score. The winners were: 1st Flight Tie} Susan Odneal/Maggy Helm 70, Mary Byerrum/Helen Brown 70. 2nd Flight: 1st Place Mary Regehr/Andrea Singleton 66, 2nd Place Jeanne Anne MacDonald/Linda Seale 70. Helen Brown had the fewest putts with 26. Deb Kohlwey, Maggy Helm, Mary Brooks, Pat Riddell, Sandy Williams, and Andrea Singleton all shared chipped in pot.