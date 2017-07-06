Police activity sees increase during holiday | SkyHiNews.com

As thousands poured into Grand County for the Fourth of July holiday, police activity in the county saw a significant uptick, having to deal with the oversized crowds and overzealous partygoers.

"We saw the big influx of people start on Thursday and Friday," said Lt. Dan Mayer, public information officer for the Grand County Sheriff's Office. "We really weren't that busy and we didn't see much of a rise in calls, until Sunday."

Policing became an issue on Sunday, as law enforcement had to handle a fatal ATV accident which claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman and dozens of calls regarding the Gutzler Fire in Eagle County, on top of the inflated population.

Both the Grand County Sheriff's Department and the Fraser-Winter Park Police Department noted a substantial increase in DUIs, disturbances, traffic calls and firework violations.

"But that happens this time of year," said Mayer. "I would say we more than doubled our normal amounts of DUIs and disturbances."

Glen Trainor, chief of police for the Fraser-Winter Park Police Department, also said that the uptick was normal for the number of people who were in town, and that police activity in that area this year was comparable to last year.

"This weekend and the whole month of July is one of our busiest times of the year, and there's a lot more room for people to go places in the summer as opposed to the winter," said Trainor. "But it's really a great problem to have, because I know these folks are visiting our local businesses, as well."