Police camp helps build relationships with youths | SkyHiNews.com

Last week was an exciting time for a group of kids from the Front Range who spent several days at YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch in Grand County participating in the Commerce City Police Department's annual Police Camp.

The Camp is part of Commerce City Police Department's community services and outreach operations and seeks to develop bonds of trust between the youth of that community and the officers who police the streets. A total of 46 youths spent several days at Snow Mountain Ranch covering a wide range of police and first responder activities.

"I think the annual police camp was an outstanding success," Sergeant Jeremy Jenkins, Supervisor of the Youth Services Division of the Commerce City Police. "The feedback we got from the kiddos who were involved was very positive. The stories they share of their experiences showed they really took to the message were trying to send of bettering and building relationships."

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin conducted a K-9 demonstration. Grand County EMS's Mountain Medical Response Team talked about backcountry medical operations and investigators from the Sheriff's Department delved into crime scene investigations and how they are conducted.

On Wednesday the kids got an up close look at the Middle Park Emergency Response Team, which functions in a role more commonly associated with the term SWAT Team. Officers from the Fraser-Winter Park Police and Deputies from the Sheriff's Office conducted mock building entries and room clearing procedures, discussed the realities of hostage situations and covered the unique equipment they rely on for such operations.

The kids themselves got a little taste of things as the officers helped them don bulletproof vests and helmets and led them through room clearing drills using faux weapons.

Recommended Stories For You

The Commerce City PD operates the Police Camp though the camp is open to any child in the state and not exclusively residents of Commerce City.

If you are interested in participating in next year's police camp contact Sgt. Jenkins with the Commerce City PD at jjenkins@c3gov.com.