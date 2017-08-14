Police ID man who died in crash south of Kremmling; criminal charges follow for driver

Police have identified the man who lost his life after a crash Saturday south of Kremmling as 33-year-old Brian Ward of Denver.

Ward and seven other individuals were involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:11 p.m. Aug. 12 on Highway 9 south of Kremmling. The incident resulted in one fatality, multiple medical transports and criminal charges for 30-year-old Brandon Wilson of Denver, driver of the vehicle in which Ward was riding.

According to officials from the Colorado State Patrol, late Saturday afternoon a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Wilson was traveling northbound on Highway 9 near mile post 128. At the same time a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pulling a trailer was also traveling northbound, behind the Equinox. Investigators stated the Equinox slowed and pulled onto the northbound shoulder. As it did, the Silverado driving behind it pulled into the southbound lane in an attempt to give the Equinox space.

The Equinox then proceeded to make a U-turn into the southbound lane of traffic where it collided with the Silverado. The front of the Silverado struck the driver’s side of the Equinox causing extensive damage and injuries.

The Equinox driven by Wilson had four additional passengers, including Ward.

State officials stated Ward died in the crash while the other four individuals in the Equinox, including Wilson, were transported to local and regional medical facilities for care of injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Wilson, the driver of the Equinox, sustained minor injuries.

After being released from medical care, Wilson was taken into custody and booked into Grand County Jail, facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, DUI, and making an unsafe U-turn at an intersection.

The Silverado struck in the crash had three occupants at the time. The driver was transported to Middle Park Medical Center with minor injuries. The two passengers in the Silverado sustained minor injuries as well and were also transported to Middle Park Medical.

The incident remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.