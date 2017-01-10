 Police release name for Tabernash crash victim | SkyHiDailyNews.com

A three-car accident closed US Highway 40 for several hours on Monday, Jan. 9. The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. according to Lieutenant Dan Mayer, Public Information Officer for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Mayer said Gilbert Mata, 26, of Denver was pronounced dead at the scene. One other person was taken to Middle Park Medical Center with minor injuries. 