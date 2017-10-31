Public invited to Fraser open house on trash

The town of Fraser is inviting residents to an open house Wednesday at the Fraser Town Hall to discuss recycling and pay-as-you-throw trash drop off options.

Following a county-wide waste diversion study, the town identified a better recycling and a pay-as-you-throw trash drop-off facility as a major need and opportunity for the community.

The point of the project is to provide residents with a program to provide free recycling and PAYT trash drop-off for resident while complimenting the town's sustainability initiatives.

Fraser received funding in March for the project, but is yet to determine where and how the grant money could be used to build a new facility.

The open house will be from 6 to 7 p.m., and all residents are encouraged to participate in the discussion.