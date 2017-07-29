Colorado Freeride Festival day 2 (photo gallery/video) | SkyHiNews.com

Weather played the roll of killjoy at the Colorado Freeride Festival on Saturday, postponing the Maxxis Slopestyle Finals to Sunday, and closing down a number of other attractions. Despite the rainy conditions, visitors made the best of the day spectating the Intergalactic Pond Crossing and riding the mountain.

The Slopestyle Finals will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Short Track competition took place this morning, crowning Ksenia Lepikhina and Dean Haas as the champions of the Women and Men's races respectively.

Despite a number of smaller events, the village was subdued as patrons were looking to keep dry and warm, and avoid the mud that covered much of the festival grounds.

Visitors were reinvigorated with the start of the pond crossing, however, as a huge crowd gathered around the village pond to watch and cheer on riders of all ages as they tried to cross on a narrow, wooden beam.

The festival returns for it's final day tomorrow, where the Maxxis BMX Stunt team will kick it off before handing things back to the Slopestyle Finals and the Downhill Race.