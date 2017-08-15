Cielo Vista Ranch — and its fourteener — in San Luis Valley sells after listing for $105 million

The storied Cielo Vista Ranch in the San Luis Valley has sold after listing for $105 million.

The sale of the 83,000-acre ranch marks the largest U.S. ranch sale in 2017. The details of the sale and the identity of the buyer were not disclosed.

Listing broker Jeff Hubbard, who has guided elk and sheep hunts on the ranch for two decades, said in a statement that the buyer "is absolutely ideal."

"He is one who is a true conservationist and is deeply committed to preserving this national treasure and extraordinary resource. He truly appreciates and embraces the responsibility of ensuring this property remains a reflection of our state's beautiful landscapes, diverse wildlife and heritage for decades to come," reads the statement from Hubbard.

The 83,368-acre Cielo Vista property encompasses the 14,049-foot Culebra Peak and 18 13,000-foot peaks stretching across more than 20 miles of Sangre de Cristo ridgeline.

The ranch has a renowned history in Colorado. In the mid-1800s, Mexico granted the ranch to a French Canadian trapper who then deeded Mexican and Spanish settlers part of the ranch as an attempt to colonize the San Luis Valley before Colorado was a state.

Recommended Stories For You

Read the full story here.