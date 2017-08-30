Report: Mysterious biplane makes trek over Grand Lake (with video)

Was it a government conspiracy or was a mysterious biplane in the area on Sunday searching for Cary Grant? (Get the reference to “North by Northwest”?)

It was neither.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a biplane releasing chemicals over Grand Lake on Sunday, though residents have no cause for alarm, according to Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

The plane was reportedly practicing aerial tricks over the lake, occasionally releasing non-toxic smoke similar to that seen in an air show.

There were no dangerous chemicals released, according to Mayer.

"It turns out it was just a biplane doing loops and the pilot would turn on his smoke every now and then," said Mayer. "We ended up finding several people that saw it, but only one person felt they needed to call it in."

Recommended Stories For You

Mayer said the identification of the pilot is still unknown, but added that practicing trick aerial maneuvers is not illegal as long as it is not above a populated area — this instance occurred over the actual lake — and the flying isn't reckless. He also said flyovers of the lake are fairly common.

"It makes sense," he said. "A couple of F-16 fighter planes came over and buzzed the lake on Saturday."

Trick planes use a non-toxic, biodegradable smoke oil to produce the smoke trail effect, which often descends on the public during air shows.



For video of the biplane, click: https://www.facebook.com/jt.piribek/videos/10210333222023204/