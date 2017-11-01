Results: The 61st Annual Grand County Women’s ‘City Tournament’

Over the weekend was the 61st Annual Grand County Women's "City Tournament." The results are as follows:

Team Results

1st Can't Believe It's Not Gutter; 2nd OMG; 3rd Edward Jones

Doubles Results

1st Terry Pratt / Christy Horn; 2nd Ann Baer / Kathy Burke; 3rd Pat Vigil / Erin Ackerman

Singles Results

1st Heidi Ross; 2nd Christy Horn; 3rd Erin Ackerman

All Events Handicap winner was Francie de Vos.

All Events Scratch winner was Christy Horn.