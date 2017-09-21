Retirement party honors long-time MPMC employee, Carol Leitner

For more than 38 years, Carol Leitner cared for Grand County patients with compassion and love.

Leitner has worked as a radiology technologist at Kremmling Memorial Hospital/Middle Park Medical Center since 1979 when her family moved to Kremmling. Her compassion was evident from day one.

Leitner has seen a lot of changes to healthcare these past years. She was passionate about ensuring there was never a gap in available health care in our community and always willing to help out at the hospital, wherever needed. During her retirement party, Leitner teased, "I haven't worked in the lab yet," implying she worked at least a few days in most of the other hospital departments. Carol was instrumental in developing and running the mammography program, which is the same program currently serving patients at MPMC today.

"Carol's devotion to mammography patients goes way above and beyond what is necessary. She genuinely cares about these women and they know it. Carol takes exemplary care of all patients," said Kelly Johnson, MPMC Board of Directors member and Leitner's former coworker.

In the early 1990s, Leitner earned her Mammography certification which added to the list of other certifications she earned during her MPMC employment. Obtaining the education, training and certification that best served the needs of her patients was most important to her.

Not only was Leitner constantly learning, she was also an educator to many employees. Party guests shared stories of the impact she made on their lives.

Kelly Johnson stated, "I am eternally grateful Carol Leitner came into my life, I am a better person because of her. Anyone who has ever had a relationship with her feels her strength, wisdom and love."

Leitner has been taking on-call shifts throughout her 38 years of employment, part of the job her patients may not have realized. Many employees and community members think of Leitner with her beeper strapped to her hip and always available.

Deb Menhennett, a long-time friend and coworker, recalled Leitner saying she could never bake cookies because as soon as she put the pan in the oven there'd be no doubt she'd be called in to work. Never one to complain, she left what she was doing and tended to the needs of her patients.

"Carol was often behind the scenes cooking, sewing and quietly helping people for decades," stated Laura Penny, a former coworker. A gifted pianist, Leitner played piano at church, for hospital residents and at Cliffview Assisted Living. She and other ladies in the community often sewed special capes for mammography patients.

"Carol is a shining example of selflessness with her living organ donation," said Jodi Docheff, MPMC Board of Directors member and former coworker.

Leitner thanked everyone for coming to her retirement party and for being a part of her home here for so many years. Her husband, Gary, is also retiring and the couple plans to live in the Grand Junction area and enjoy time with their family and four grandchildren. Plans also include riding four wheelers, geocaching, traveling and exploring the area.

The hospital thanked Leitner for her dedication, not only to MPMC, but to "all of your patients over the years. We know your new community will fall in love with you as much as we all have."