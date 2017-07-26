Riddell: ‘Will be done’ | SkyHiNews.com

You might recently have read a number of various articles dealing with tools and accessories to help people with their "to do" lists. Certainly one of the greatest challenges facing every business person these days is the reality of more to do and seemingly less time to get it done. For individuals trying to launch startup companies while continuing gainful employment this task becomes even more difficult yet even more important.

When you talk with successful people, all of whom have the exact same number of hours in the day as unsuccessful people, two topics seem to emerge concerning their daily, weekly, and monthly accomplishments. The first is they clearly have a framework for setting priorities. Now these priorities are not momentary whims or "programs of the day." Rather they are thought out activities, broken down into "doable" pieces, and all contribute to whatever goals that have been set. Perhaps not surprisingly, these goals are written somewhere and definitely accessible. They serve as reference anchors in a turbulent sea of potential confusion.

The second trait clearly evidenced by these successful individuals is that theirs is not a "to do" list. Theirs is a "this will be done list." There is clearly a noticeable difference. Where a "to do" list usually has a component of allowable procrastination, the "will be done" does not. Where the "still to do" might give way to a personal, more enjoyable pursuit, the "will be done" is founded on a personal discipline that will accept no minimizing of standards.

Most of us intuitively know that people, in general, are all "wired" differently. What works for one may not work for another and vice versa. Yet there are occupational or vocational traits that are generally present for individuals who are successful in that occupation. Some might regard these traits as requirements for success in these fields.

At the risk of being too simplistic, the "will be done trait" appears to be quite prevalent among those considered to be successful entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial managers. Recognizing that their competitive world will give them a myriad of opportunities and challenges tomorrow, they know that they have to get some things accomplished today. And they also know that these "some things" have to be the right "some things." This clarity of focus on the "will be done" list with the accompanying activities are a part and parcel to their way of life.

Obviously, this seemingly maniacal focus on daily achievement does not and will not appeal to everyone. And there is nothing wrong with this lack of appeal. The "will be done" list is not a red badge of moral character. What it should do, however, is to alert you if you have aspirations toward entrepreneurship or fancy yourself an entrepreneurial manager. You probably need to be inclined this way if you are truly committed to being successful in your entrepreneurial pursuit.