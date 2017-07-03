Riding and roping: At the Flying Heels Rodeo (photo) | SkyHiNews.com

Back to: News July 3, 2017 | Follow News Submit Your News Riding and roping: At the Flying Heels Rodeo (photo) July 3, 2017 Article Comments () Sally DiSciullo/Sky-Hi News |Tish Linke Kimpton of Hot Sulphur Springs ropes a steer in the Team Roping event at the Flying Heels Rodeo on Saturday. Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: News Woman, 25, dies in ATV rollover near Horseshoe CampgroundLetter: Disrespect for our viewsPatriotic spirit on full display at Granby’s Fourth of July parade (photo gallery)Winter Park doctor James Kennedy retires after 40 years