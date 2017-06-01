Roadwork stalling traffic on U.S. 34 | SkyHiNews.com

If you are driving between Granby and Grand Lake this week or next be prepared to stop.

Work crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation are busy this week laying down asphalt on a series of three highway sections on U.S. Highway 34 in the area of Coffee Divide. Tracy Trulove, CDOT spokeswoman for the northwest region of the state, detailed the project Wednesday afternoon.

The CDOT Maintenance Team is conducting the work, according to Trulove. The project will impact traffic in the area as the highway is narrowed to a one-lane road with flaggers at each end of the work zone stopping traffic. A pilot car will be ferrying motorists through the work zone. Each patch the team will lay down costs roughly $50,000.

Work on the three patches, which are all located near Coffee Divide just west of the Three Lakes Region, is expected to continue through this week and will resume early next week. Trulove said citizens should expect delays of roughly 15 to 20 minutes.

Trulove added that the work is entirely weather dependent and noted the late spring and early summer squalls Grand County is prone to experiencing.

"The weather has to be warm enough for the hot mix the maintenance team uses to bond correctly," Trulove said. "If it isn't warm enough, they can't do the work."