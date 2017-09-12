Robbie Butler, 2013-2017

Robbie's love for life and those in it is unmatched. His days were happiest when spent with his Sissy and loyal pup Daisy. He loved to tell people all about his puppy. She's been looking for him since he left us. The bond he shares with his sister is truly magical, the love they have for each

other is unsurpassed. No one connected with him more than his big Sissy. My heart aches for his best friends. His face would light up when he talked about his favorite baseball team the Colorado Rockies, who's uniforms bore his absolute favorite color; purple. He would excitedly brag about the FOUR! Rockies games he went to and his autographed Rockies baseball bat. His Robbie songs and one man band jam sessions were surely the signs of a future rock star, though his love for Frank Sinatra is what made the ladies swoon. My little flirt. Robbie's love for everyone he met was genuine and he made sure no one ever left without a hug. Thank you to all of Robbie's family and friends around the world who made his life truly special.

He will forever be missed by his parents Robert and Ashley Butler, big sister Angelina Marie, paternal grandparents Robert H. Butler of Fraser, B.J. Butler of Wellsboro, Pa. His maternal grandparents Nancy Netto of Welches, Ore., Patrick Kuhnau of Fairview, Ore. He is surrounded in love by all of his cousins and extended family in Oregon, Pennsylvania and California.

We are openly inviting anyone whom would like to celebrate our warrior with us.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at The Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash.

There will be a potluck to follow, everyone is welcome to bring a dish.

We are asking that everyone try and wear something purple for Robbie or their Robbie shirts/bracelets if they have them.