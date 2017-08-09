Robbie Butler, 5-year-old suffering from rare cancer, passes away over weekend | SkyHiNews.com

Robbie Butler, the local boy that had waged a difficult battle with a rare cancer, passed away over the weekend.

"On Aug. 6, 2017 at 9:52 p.m., Robbie won and gained his angel wings," read a statement made by Butler's family on the Fighting for Robbie Prayer Page on Facebook. He was just five-years-old.

A statement made by friends of the Butler family noted he was in the arms of his parents, Ashley and Rob, with other family nearby at the time of his passing.

Robbie captured the hearts and minds of Grand County citizens over the past year as he battled a rare form of childhood cancer called Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumor. Butler was initially diagnosed as a toddler in April 2014 and underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments. At the time he was only two years old.

The Butler family believed Robbie had overcome his ordeal but MRI scans conducted April 2016 showed his cancer had returned. Doctors discovered several tumors had developed on the young boy's spine. The Butler family, which owned and operated Lina's Pizza in Granby prior to the diagnosis, closed up shop as they focused their time and attention on their son's care.

The announcement of Butler's passing on the Fighting for Robbie Prayer Page sparked an outpouring of grief, support and compassion as thousands commented, shared or reacted to the poignant post.