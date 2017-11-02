Robert W. Lavington, 1932-2017

Bob, 85, passed away just past midnight on Oct. 23, 2017 with his family by his side.

Bob was born in Denver in March of 1932, to Charles and Marguerite Lavington. He grew up in the Park Hill neighborhood, earned his Eagle Scout in Troop 28, graduated from East High School and attended Colorado State University to earn degrees in agriculture and geology. Bob was very proud to be an Agie. At CSU Bob met the love of his life, Nancy and together they raised five children.

Bob dutifully served two years in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War. He traveled extensively across the western United States. He sailed the Inside Passage to Skagway and ventured about Alaska with Nancy for their 40th anniversary. Bob and Nancy toured Peru for their 50th anniversary with Patti, Matt and Victoria. However, Bob's greatest adventure was sailing the Transpac with his brother Chuck and nephew Randy Edgar.

In his formative years Bob spent several seasons sleuthing hydrocarbons with his father, a senior exploration geologist at Continental Oil, in and about the wild landforms of southern Utah. Bob followed his father to work in exploration geology for PanAm Petroleum in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. Bob also worked with XO Petroleum and Home Petroleum in Denver. Bob received his Certificate of Independent Oil Geologist from the AAPG. Bob enjoyed the rigors of well-site geology, and the wide-open expanses of sagebrush prairie where the very distant horizons could touch the crest of mountain ranges or extend seemingly without limits. And where each morning's sunrise framed the vastness and embellished the sense of freedom and wildness of the western landscapes. Bob and Nancy shared with their children this great love and appreciation for the beauty and freedom of the west. Most notably, securing Nancy's parents' home in Grand Lake to provide his offspring many summers of countless adventures in and around the Rocky Mountain National Park.

Bob was a rock, a Grand Lake patriot and a steadfast and generous provider. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles Jr. (Chuck) and son Craig Alan. Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy, his daughter Suzann Speer (Michael), sons Matt (Patti), Chris (Elaine), and Steve. He was wonderfully proud of his seven grandchildren; Sarah, Mathew, Kristen, Victoria Chuck, Wilder and Lindsay and four great-grandchildren; Abigail, Tanner, Veranika and Leona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital Colorado.