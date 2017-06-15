Romaine A. Wilcinski, 1932-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Romaine Wilcinski died of complications arising from Parkinson's and heart disease. She is survived by her husband George, her siblings Gloria Kapella Markley and David Kapella, her children Alan, Edward, Gail, Cheryl, and George David, grandchildren Carrie, Tim, Josef, Jeff, Sarah, Alison, Melissa, Zoe, Kayla, and Edward, and great-grandchildren Devon, Avery, Bennett, Isabella, Noah, Reilly, Donovan, and Caden. She is preceded in death by daughter Susan.

Romaine was born and lived much of her life in Chicago. She and husband George moved to a home on Columbine Lake in 1988. Romaine was active in many Grand County organizations, such as the Juniper Library, Kauffman House Museum, Woman's Club, Trailblazer's Snow Mobile Club, and Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. She was a popular woman about town and will be missed. She wants her friends and family to know she'll be holding them a spot at the great bingo table in the sky.

A memorial service will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 221 Hancock Street in Grand Lake, CO at 10:30 a.m. on June 24, 2017, followed by an interment ceremony at the Grand Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Romaine to Grand Angels, PO Box 676, Grand Lake, CO 80447 or Alpine Area Agency on Aging, PO Box 2308, Silverthorne, CO 80498.