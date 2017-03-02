Rotary Club to honor Helen Sedlar | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Rotary Club of Winter Park-Fraser Valley has named Helen Sedlar as the 2016 recipient of the Michael Muftic Service Above Self Award.

The award will be presented at the club's annual Service Above Self dinner being held at Bistro 28 in the Pole Creek Clubhouse on Friday, March 24. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and dinner will be served at 7:15 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Tickets for the dinner can be purchased for $40 each.

Helen is being recognized for 28 years of service to non-profits in Grand County. She now serves as executive director of the Mountain Family Center, one of the largest non-profits in the Fraser Valley. Helen has built this organization into one of the best service providers in the area. She was also instrumental in starting a thrift store in Granby as a part of the Mountain Family Center offerings.

Helen came to Grand County in the late 1980s straight from college at the University of Georgia.

"Despite coming from southern Georgia, I immediately felt right at home," she said. "l love the close-knit community found here in Grand County and welcome the cooler temperatures as compared to the Georgia heat."

Helen started her career with the National Sports for the Disabled in 1989. She has also worked for Grand County Rural Health Network, the Grand Foundation and the Middle Park Medical Center. She was named executive director of the Mountain Family Center in 2013. She also serves on the board of the Family Resource Center Association in Denver.

In her spare time, Helen and her daughter, Riley, volunteer for other organizations in Grand County. They both enjoy traveling, RVing, golfing and cooking.

The Service Above Self award is named in memory of Dr. Michael Muftic for his humanitarian work around the world. He was a member of the Denver Rotary Club and was named Rotarian of the year there in 1999. He was also an honorary member of the Winter Park-Fraser Valley Club.

Past recipients of the award include Ron Nelson, Mark Johnson, Kirk Klancke, Lurleen Underbrink Curran, Steve Radcliffe and Gary DeFrange, Rich Devlin, Kim Linin, Peggy Smith, Shanna Lalley and Felicia Muftic.

Please come to help us honor Helen and thank her for her contributions. You can order tickets by calling Steve Radcliffe at 970-509-9678 or e-mailing at ridgecliffe756@gmail.com. You are also welcome to join us at our regular meetings at Crooked Creek on Thursdays at noon. On the second Thursday of each month we meet for cocktails at Crooked Creek at 5 p.m.