RV dump station opens at Kaibab Park | SkyHiNews.com

This summer as visitors from the Front Range and lower elevations flock to Middle Park those driving recreational vehicles will have a new option for waste disposal.

Last fall the town of Granby completed an RV waste dump station project in Kaibab Park, located just north of the Fraser River and west of U.S. Highway 40. The station is now open and ready to handle waste disposal from RVs traveling through town.

The RV dump station, a $65,000 project, provides a donation-based resource for RV users in Granby. The station also has a water fill-up station to allow RVs to replace water used while camping. Granby town officials stressed the fact that the station is for RV use only and is not meant for other uses such as filling water tanks.

Use of the station is on donation only basis, according to Granby Mayor Paul Chavoustie. Most citizens have been donating between $5 and $10 when using the dump station.

The town has looked at potentially installing a credit card payment system, which would change the dump station from donation based to require a fee. "But we prefer people to be fair about it and drop in what is reasonable," said Chavoustie. "If we feel people are abusing it we will put in a credit card system."

The waste dumped at the station goes directly Granby's main sanitation line and from there into Granby Sanitation's waste treatment plant where it is treated along with all other waste.

The town initially began considering the dump station in spring 2015. In April 2016 Granby requested bid submissions for construction. Work on the project was completed last fall and town officials opened the station for a brief period in October and November. It was closed for the winter and reopened this spring.