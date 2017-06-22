School approves budget, SRO position | SkyHiNews.com

East Grand School District adopted its budget for the coming school year, which projected a surplus of more than $700,000.

The East Grand Board of Education approved the budget during a regular board meeting Tuesday night. Tuesday was the final opportunity to approve the budget prior to the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.

East Grand Business Manager Donette Schmiedbauer reviewed the 51-page budget with the board before the approval vote was held.

Sky-Hi News had previously reported on the details contained within this year's budget, and those numbers were unchanged.

Total budget expenditures for next year are projected at $12,767,644, an increase of over $500,000 from last year. The district is projecting a $731,000 budget surplus.

Following passage of the budget, the board of education moved on to explicitly state its support for a School Resource Officer program that the district and the Granby Police Department had been discussing in recent weeks.

While the board did not formally vote on acceptance of the position, it provided informal approval to District Superintendent Frank Reeves to continue moving forward with planning for the position for next year.

"I think we are all generally in favor of this," Board President Mike McGinley said.

Board Secretary Phyllis Price concurred.

"I want you to move forward with this," Price stated.

Though, Reeves informed the board that next year's budget does not include funding for an SRO. He indicated that any funds allocated for the position would be supplemental.

The decision not to include funding for an SRO in the budget was intentional, however, since the district is still waiting to hear from some local nonprofit groups about potential cost sharing measures.

"If we table this until August we will have some idea of the funding then," Reeves said. "I won't quit searching to get this all paid for this year."

The board later appointed Superintendent/Board Administrative Assistant Sudi Newcomer as the designated election official for this November's coming School Board election.

A total of four seats on the board will be up for election this year. Seats currently held by Price, Board Treasurer Phil Brooks and Board members Angel DeCicco and Ed Raegner will all be open for new candidates.

The seats currently held by McGinley and Vice President Taunia Shipman are the only seats that will not be up for election in November.

Interested applicants have a few months left to finalize any decisions about running. To become a candidate for this fall's election, citizens must submit petitions to the district with a requisite number of signatures from registered voters living within the boundaries of East Grand.

Petitions to be placed on the ballot can be picked up from the East Grand district office beginning Aug. 9, and are to be returned by Sept. 1.