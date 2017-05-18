School Board reviews salaries, approves curriculum | SkyHiNews.com

Employees of the East Grand School District are set to see a slight salary increase next year, but an increase nonetheless.

The district initially planned to provide a 1.2 percent cost of living adjustment but after the recent end of the state's legislative session, the district discovered they would have roughly an additional $260,000 in funding.

Once the district discovered the additional funds, Superintendent Frank Reeves sought to increase the living adjustment from 1.2 to 2 percent, according to District Business Manager Donette Schmiedbauer.

The proposal must now go back before the district's Collaborative Problem Solving Team, made up of district employees, administrators and board members, before final review by the board.

Schmiedbauer indicated the team will meet Monday to discuss the proposal and the board will hold a special meeting sometime after to vote on the new salary schedule. The district hopes to have the new salary schedule approved before the end of the school year.

NEW CURRICULUM COMING

East Grand will have a new science curriculum next year. The board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the purchase of new science curriculum for the district. The cost of the new curriculum is calculated somewhere between 65,000 and 73,000 and covers a five-year licensing period. Reeves noted there will be some ongoing yearly costs associated with the curriculum, resulting from the shift to online curriculum with shorter renewal periods.

Board Vice President Taunia Shipman asked if the district's science teachers were on board with the purchase. Reeves responded he had not taken a formal poll but added they were all excited about the move.

"We slowed down the process to make sure we had everyone on board," added Middle Park High Principal Thom Schnellinger. "There were a few voices who said they weren't sure. I really wanted them to be sure before we went all in with it. It was important that everybody get what was needed for their program."

The funding for the purchase is derived from the district's general fund.

UPDATE ON NEW PLAYGROUND

Taura Perdue with the Granby Elementary PTA gave the board an update on the school's new playground project during the board's regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The project was initiated roughly four-years ago and has continued each year in stages. During the first year the PTA had the playground asphalt resurfaced. The second year new basketball nets were installed, a large map of the US was painted onto the asphalt and other cosmetic work was completed. Last summer new swing sets were installed.

This summer the PTA looks to complete the largest stage of the project with the installation of two large pieces of equipment that will make up the bulk of the new playground. The PTA set a high fundraising goal, $40,000, for this summer's project that they have largely met.

According to Perdue nearly half the 40k goal was reached during the first fundraiser the PTA held this school year. Additionally Grand County and the town of Granby pitched in $10,000 each to supplement those funds.

"We wanted 'American Ninja Warrior,'" said Perdue, describing the type of structures the PTA sought to have installed. "We wanted it to be big and exciting."

Perdue noted the PTA is still looking to secure $4,600 in funding to complete the project though she indicated those funds would not hold up construction.

Perdue noted to the board the large wooden playground superstructure at Granby Elementary would not be removed and the new structures would replace the interior structures at the playground. "This will fit into the middle of the grand structure," she said.

Next year the PTA will look save the façade of the old wooden playground equipment by initiating a volunteer project to sand and stain the beloved playground equipment. Perdue noted the wooden playground structure will need to be removed at some point but the PTA hopes to preserve it for the foreseeable future.