School readies for laugh-out-loud, PG-13-rated fall musical

The Middle Park High School Theatre Department had its first uninterrupted dress rehearsal Wednesday night for the upcoming fall musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a PG-13-rated musical about nerdy middle schoolers in a spelling bee competition.

More than that, though, the musical touches on challenges that kids any age may face, such as social difficulties, problems at home, expectations, sexuality and just plain growing up. Not to mention, it's also laugh-out-loud funny.

A pleasant surprise at the rehearsal was how well the actors at Middle Park were able to bring the characters and the story to life.

From the first song it was easy to see — and hear — how hard the actors had worked to adapt and become a different person on stage. There was a level of professionalism that isn't always expected from high schoolers. The actors were loud and confident. The singing, while not flawless, was certainly very good and will improve even more come show nights. The show never ceases to be entertaining, even bringing members of the audience up to participate in the spelling bee.

The musical is fairly long, lasting nearly two hours. Because of this, it was very impressive how prepared the actors were with their lines. With very few mistakes and still a week of practice left, everyone had memorized long lines and even solo songs. Actor after actor was spelling words like "omphaloskepsis," "acouchi" and "hasenpfeffer" in a spelling bee-like style, all from the top of their heads.

Members of this theater department have worked tirelessly for months to get prepared for this musical — and it shows. From the sound and lights crew to the actors on stage to director Christal Mcdougall, everyone is excited to share their work with the community.

The show is definitely worth seeing.

Opening night is 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 at Middle Park High School.

Nic Lawrence is an intern for Sky-Hi News. He is a senior at Middle Park High School.