Science prodigies | SkyHiNews.com

East Grand Middle School held a sixth grade science fair recently and awarded some top places to local students who produced some remarkable science projects. Projects covered a wide range of topics from energy to agriculture.

Jonah McKnight was a top finisher for his Plants project, as was Caden Hanson who also was a top finisher for his plants project. Calvin Ciccarelli rounded out the three top boys finishers with his bacteria focused science project.

On the girls side of things Stephanie O'Flaherty secured a top spot with her fair project examining cloud seeding. Jose Childrers focused her project on an energy related issue and received the Mountain Parks Electric Best Energy project award for her solar energy project. Chloe Entrican's project was judged best overall and focused on lighting.