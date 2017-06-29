Scouts get dream stay in Grand County | SkyHiNews.com

Ten Girl Scouts and three Scout Leaders from Troop 20231 out of Houston arrived June 10 in Granby for a week of fun and a service project.

The Scouts earned their money for the trip by selling Girl Scout Cookies for the past two years.

The Scout's host for the Troop was Molly Gray and her mother Gail Gray.

The girls went on hikes to Rocky Mountain National Park, boating in Grand Lake, horseback riding at the YMCA, whitewater rafting and two trips to the top of Trail Ridge Road.

The girls had an evening of food and s'mores at the Grays home.

Their service project working at the food pantry was coordinated by Helen Sedlar at Mountain Family Center.

These 10 12-year-old girls attend six different schools in Houston and most had never had the opportunity to visit the Rocky Mountains. One girl even experienced her first airplane ride.

Molly Gray's grandparents Lois and John Selman provided their home in Silver Creek for their housing.