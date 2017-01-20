Search and Rescue called to help snowmobilers on Buffalo Pass in Steamboat | SkyHiDailyNews.com

— Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called Thursday to help a group of three snowmobilers who got stuck on Buffalo Pass.

The snowmobilers called for help at about 3:50 p.m.

Search and Rescue member Kristia Check-Hill said two of the sleds had gotten very stuck.

It did not appear the snowmobilers were prepared to stay the night in the backcountry. Check-Hill said the men wanted to get out of the field and did not mind abandoning their sleds.

While the snowmobilers tried to free their sleds, about 10 Search and Rescue members assembled to help.

Before Search and Rescue members reached the scene, the snowmobilers had managed to ride out on one of their sleds.