Search for Bill Shade suspended | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Grand County authorities have suspended the search for missing Grand Lake man Bill Shade. Officials suspended the search shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday morning Jan. 15. Shade initially went missing Saturday Jan. 14 at about 4:10 p.m.

During the search overnight many local citizens responded to assist with the effort. Officials are now asking citizens to stay home as no further assistance is needed.

This story will be updated as authorities have more information to release.