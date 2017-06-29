Sharks and Jets sighted in Grand Lake | SkyHiNews.com

Sharks and Jets sighted in Grand Lake
June 29, 2017
"Tonight, tonight, won't be just any night" as Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens "West Side Story" this weekend.
The local production of "West Side Story" opens at 8 p.m. Friday at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.
This classic of the American theatre was inspired by the Shakespearian tragedy, "Romeo and Juliet," with a poignant message about love, hate, violence and prejudice. Don't miss this cultural icon and its unforgettable music: "America," "One Hand, One Heart," "Tonight," and "Somewhere," just to name a few.
Rocky Mountain Repertory has a packed 2017 season!. Tickets are still available. Visit the theatre's box office along the boardwalk in Grand Lake, call 970-627-3421, or shop online at http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.
The theatre's website has additional information regarding all of this season's productions, including "Mamma Mia!," "Disney's Newsies," "West Side Story," and "Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver" coming this fall.
"It's only just out of reach, down the block, on a beach, maybe tonight?!?"