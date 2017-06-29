Sharks and Jets sighted in Grand Lake | SkyHiNews.com

"Tonight, tonight, won't be just any night" as Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens "West Side Story" this weekend.

The local production of "West Side Story" opens at 8 p.m. Friday at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

This classic of the American theatre was inspired by the Shakespearian tragedy, "Romeo and Juliet," with a poignant message about love, hate, violence and prejudice. Don't miss this cultural icon and its unforgettable music: "America," "One Hand, One Heart," "Tonight," and "Somewhere," just to name a few.

Rocky Mountain Repertory has a packed 2017 season!. Tickets are still available. Visit the theatre's box office along the boardwalk in Grand Lake, call 970-627-3421, or shop online at http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.

The theatre's website has additional information regarding all of this season's productions, including "Mamma Mia!," "Disney's Newsies," "West Side Story," and "Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver" coming this fall.

"It's only just out of reach, down the block, on a beach, maybe tonight?!?"