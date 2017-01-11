Ski Granby Ranch officials await full Passenger Tramway Safety Board report | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Officials from Ski Granby Ranch were still saying “no comment” to follow up questions Wednesday, Jan. 11 about details of the fatal chairlift accident that were revealed in a report released by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board (CPTSB) earlier this week.

Melissa Cipriani, CEO of Granby Ranch, said she could not provide additional comments on the accident until after the CPTSB issues their full report on the incident.

“Once the facts are known we will be in a position to say more,” Cipriani said.

“Until then I feel it would be irresponsible for me to speculate.”

Cipriani said she did not know when the CPTSB would release their full report on the incident and highlighted the statement released by Granby Ranch on Monday Jan. 9 as the extent of the resort’s official comments.

“Obviously we are saddened by this event,” Cipriani said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them. But with the report not concluded yet what is in our press release is the information we have.”

The Cipriani family, hailing from Brazil, has owned the Ski Granby Ranch and larger Granby Ranch development for 21-years, according to Cipriani. The mountain resort is a major employer in the Granby area. The number of staff employed varies throughout the year but Cipriani said there are roughly 250 individuals currently employed at the resort in some capacity.