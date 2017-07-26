 Sky-Hi News asks: What do you want to see in Grand County? | SkyHiNews.com

Sky-Hi News asks: What do you want to see in Grand County?

Sky-Hi News posted a simple question July 24 on Facebook: “If there’s one thing that could make Grand County even more grand, it would be ___________?”

The overwhelming answer was affordable housing, which isn’t much of a surprise. But the results show there are several other parts of Grand County that people want to see improved.

The question:

The data: