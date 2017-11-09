Sky-Hi News columnist publishes collected works

Wit and Wisdom is currently available in both hardcopy and in digital format on Amazon. Hamilton will be holding at Meet the Author event next Friday at Rocky Mountain Interiors Picture Framing, located a 247 East Agate Avenue in downtown Granby. The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m.

For over a decade now the Sky-Hi News has published the insightful, humorous and often satirical opinion column "Central View" written by one of Grand County's most unique characters, William Hamilton Ph.D, who recently published a collection of his columns titled "The Wit and Wisdom of William Hamilton The Sage of Sheepdog Hill".

Hamilton's new book was published earlier this fall, at the urging of his beloved wife Penny — who he refers to as "Wonder Wife" — and his Denver publishing agent, and represents a sort of distillation of Hamilton's views on a wide range of topics from domestic politics, to global affairs, to the subtle intricacies of the English language. The entire book contains 151 of the roughly 2,000 Central View columns Hamilton has written since he first started publishing his pieces in the SUN Newspapers of Lincoln, Neb., which is the source of the columns title.

Many might assume Central View is a reference to the placement of the author's views on the left-right political spectrum, but that is incorrect. According to the introduction of Wit and Wisdom Lincoln, where the column was first published, is "situated only 168.5 miles from the geographical center of the United States," and as such the initial publisher of the column suggested the title "Central VIew". While Hamilton has since moved further west, roughly 486.5 miles west of center, the name has stuck. "And, in terms of political orientation, the column remains just right of the political Center," Hamilton states.

From the early 1980s on Hamilton has penned opinion columns for USA Today under the Central View heading before moving to Grand County in 1992. In the early aughts Central View columns would occasionally run in the Sky-Hi News and the, since defunct, Winter Park Manifest, as space necessitated. In 2006 Sky-Hi News began publishing Central View weekly, which has continued through today.

Most long term residents of Grand County, and regular readers of the Sky-Hi News, will be familiar with Hamilton, better known as Bill to many locals, and his unique take on global events. Originally from Oklahoma Hamilton grew up in the small town of Anadarko before attending the University of Oklahoma. He served as an infantry officer, operations officer, and an intelligence specialist in the U.S. Army and completed multiple tours in Vietnam during that war. After retiring from active duty Hamilton became the editor of Capital Times newspaper in Lincoln.

Hamilton's book features several blurbs, statements of praise, from noteworthy figures in media, geopolitics, and the military. Rear Admiral Denny Wisely, former commander of the Blue Angels, calls Hamilton, "a master of intended puns, innuendos, and driving the point home."

Erstwhile, 850 KOA radio personality Mike Rosen offered a his take on Hamilton's work for Amazon's online review system.

"Wit and Wisdom,' indeed," Rosen states. "Bill has a wealth of both and matched with his broad experience and insights this varied collection of columns is a joyful and enlightening read."