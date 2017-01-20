Slow moving storm systems to impact weekend travel along I-70 Mountain Corridor | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The first of three waves of winter weather has made its way to the I-70 mountain corridor west of Denver. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts two more storm fronts will move through the state over the weekend and into early next week, which could bring more than a foot of snow to some high mountain passes.

“The storm systems will likely result in the return of snow-packed and icy roads for I-70 from Georgetown to Vail, and may require chain and traction laws,” said Patrick Chavez, CDOT I-70 Mountain Corridor Manager.

“We’d like to remind travelers heading to ski resorts and winter events to be prepared for slower traffic and longer commute times because of the snowy conditions. Due to traction concerns during heavy snowfall CDOT may implement its safety metering system, located just east of Silverthorne this weekend, to help alleviate traffic congestion.”