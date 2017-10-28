Small grass fire breaks out at Byers Canyon Rifle Range

The Hot Sulphur Springs/ Parshall Fire Protection District, along with members of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a small grass fire at the Byers Canyon Rifle Range at about 2:30 p.m. The fire is currently contained.

The fire was about an acre in size, according to Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s office. Mayer said that the Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Department initially called for backup from the Granby Fire Department, but canceled the request shortly after.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is the second fire to break out at the shooting range in a little over a month. A small fire ignited on Aug. 22 and was believed to be caused by a patron of the range shooting a tracer round.