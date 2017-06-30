Smoke from massive Utah fire enters county | SkyHiNews.com

Heavy smoke from fires beyond Colorado's borders created a haze this week seen across the skies in Grand County.

The smoke, propelled by moderate winds, originated from fires currently burning to the west and southwest in Utah and Arizona, according to William Mortenson, NWCFMU Fire Management Officer in Moffat County.

Mortenson indicated that the Brian Head Fire — in Utah, the largest U.S. fire currently burning — seemed to be the biggest smoke producer.

The Brain Head Fire has been burning now for two weeks, crossing over more than 58,300 acres. More than 1,700 firefighters are at the scene of the fire, which has forced evacuations of the Brian Head, Utah, ski town.