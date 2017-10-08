Snow headed for Middle Park

Turn up your heaters and keep the snow shovels by the door, Grand County is set for a winter weather advisory this evening, which will run through mid-day Monday.

Sunday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for most of north central Colorado's high country including North Park, Rabbit Ears Pass and Grand and Summit Counties, below 9,000 feet; the advisory also calls for the first accumulating snowfall of late 2017 on the I-25 corridor and overnight snowfall out on the eastern plains.

"A strong cold front and upper level storm system will move into the area this evening," states an advisory from the NWS. "Temperatures will drop rapidly with the passage of the cold front. Snow will develop over the mountains and higher foothills, with rain developing and spreading south during the evening in lower elevations."

The advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday night and goes through noon Monday. Folks in Middle Park should expect snow and hazardous road conditions. Officials from the NWS caution that dangerous travel conditions will still exist throughout the high country Monday morning, making work commutes dangerous. Local citizens should also expect reduced visibilty during the period of the weather warning.

"Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches in the mountains, are expected," the weather advisory states. "Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving."

The storm front that moves into the area Sunday night is expected to bring with it gusting winds, reaching speeds of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

"Upslope conditions will develop with snow spreading across the mountains. Several inches of snow are expected in the mountains by sunrise," the advisory states. "Temperatures will be cold enough for roads to become snow covered in the mountains and foothills."

Forecasters expect the storm system to remain over Colorado through Monday, depositing an additional one to four inches of snow, depending on location, as high temperatures creep into the upper 30s. The NWS is forecasting Tuesday morning low temperatures for the high country in the single digits.

Warmer and drier conditions are expected Tuesday through Saturday with a high of 59 on Wednesday and sunny skies.