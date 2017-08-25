Snow Mountain Ranch’s new adventure park opens Sunday

Where: YMCA of the Rockies-Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 County Road 53 in Granby

IF YOU GO

Prepare for some added adventure at Snow Mountain Ranch.

The YMCA of the Rockies-Snow Mountain Ranch and Design Concepts, a Denver-based architectural firm, will hold the grand opening of the ranch's new Spruce Saddle Adventure Zone on Sunday.

The public is invited to celebrate the opening for the new park, located at 1101 County Road 53 in Granby, which will feature a bouldering wall, slide, zip line, pendulum swing, ropes course, climbing features and more.

"We built Spruce Saddle Adventure Zone to give our guests and our community even more to do together when they come to Snow Mountain Ranch," said Trueman Hoffmeister, director of Snow Mountain Ranch. "It's not a typical playground; its unique activities and opportunities for adventure area great for children of all ages."

The park was built as part of Snow Mountain Ranch's Family Fun Park, which will add to the current summer tubing hill and four-acre dog park.

"Spruce Saddle Adventure Zone is another way to connect many generations through adventuring together," said Hoffmeister.

