Snow on the mountain: First snow covers Grand County’s peaks (with photo gallery)

A cold front that moved through Grand County on Friday night brought the perfect conditions for snow, even though the fall leaves are still in the midst of their splendorous changes in hue.

While the start of autumn is still a few days away, officially beginning Sept. 22, it already feels like winter, one of the most glorious times for the area.

Peaks across the county, particularly along the Continental Divide, were coated in the powdery stuff overnight; the snow-capped peaks still highly visible Saturday afternoon with light cloud coverage.

Those eager to catch glimpses of the spectacular autumn color change are still in luck as Trail Ridge Road, also known as Highway 34, in Rocky Mountain National Park remains open despite the snow cover.

Road conditions locally remain normal, though snow was spotted falling relatively heavily near the top of Berthoud Pass on Friday night, along with widespread heavy rain.

The milder weather experienced Friday and Saturday won’t continue for long, however, as the National Weather Service in Denver has forecast higher temperatures for Sunday and into early next week.