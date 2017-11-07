Snowmass $6.50 lift ticket sales shock Aspen Skiing Co.; offer scaled back

After selling more than 12,000 lift tickets for Snowmass’ 50th birthday party, Aspen Skiing Co. on Monday decided it will no longer offer its $6.50 ticket — a nod to the resort’s opening day price in 1967 — in advance or without a lodging package.

Skico officials are stunned by the demand for the Dec. 15 celebration and need to alleviate overcrowding at the ski area that day.

“It has taken us all by surprise,” Skico spokesman Jeff Hanle said Monday. “Where are all these people are coming from?”

Snowmass Mountain Manager Steve Sewell said he is shocked by the number of tickets sold since Skico announced the promotion seven months ago.

“I thought it might be a few thousand,” he said.

What keeps him awake at night, Sewell said, is thinking about the amount of terrain that will be open for the anniversary weekend masses.

Recommended Stories For You