Snowmobile crash west of Kremmling ends with one death | SkyHiNews.com

A tragic spring snowmobiling accident over the weekend ended with one death as temperatures in the high country continue to climb and reduce the overall regional snowpack.

Early Saturday morning March 25 a group of three snowmobilers left a family cabin in the Gore Ridge area west of Kremmling and headed up into the mountains. The group was riding through the woods of the Routt National Forest.

According to county officials, the group had gotten up early Saturday morning and was headed up into the backcountry to find a high point from which to watch the morning sunrise. The group of three snowmobiles included the victim, 48-year-old Brett Clough of Pueblo, Clough's son and one additional family relative. The accident occurred sometime around 5:30 a.m. that morning as Clough and the other two men were riding through the woods.

Lieutenant Dan Mayer, public information officer for the Grand County Sheriff's Office, said Clough's son told authorities the group was riding through a meadow when they lost track of the older man. The two other snowmobilers doubled back to search for him and discovered Clough had hit a tree. The call to first responders was received around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene along with Grand County Search and Rescue and Grand County EMS; however, officials had EMS personnel stand down after it was discovered Clough had died from the collision. The Grand County Coroner's Office was also called out for the incident. Authorities estimate Clough was traveling approximately 60 miles per hour when he collided with the tree.

Authorities are investigating speed and alcohol as potential contributing factors in the crash.