Athlete of the Week: Blake Weimer | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Blake Weimer is a junior this year at MPHS and is currently participating in both basketball and wrestling. He has been wrestling ever since sixth grade. Wrestling has always been a favorite sport of Weimer’s:

“ I like that it’s an independent sport and whether you win or lose it’s on you and you can’t blame anyone for what happens.”

The next wrestling meet is at home on Thursday, January 13. The next meet is Saturday, January 14 at Lyons.

“This season is going pretty well. I have only lost a few times, and I am looking to do better than last year and make it to state.”