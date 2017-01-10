Bowling league standings | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Bowling league standings
January 10, 2017
Tuesday Men’s League Jan. 3
Gear Jammers 41 15
Rick’s Grand Painting 36 20
Gutter Done 30 26
Balls of Fire 29 27
High Mountain Rollers 27 29
Up In Smoke 23 33
E Bowl A Virus 23 33
Here 4 Beer 15 41
Scratch Series: Ike Harms 648
Scratch Game: Barry Smith 240
Handicap Series: John McDowell 670
Handicap game: Rob Curran 247
My Spare Lady Jan. 4
Can’t Believe It’s Not Gutter 37 19
Girls in the Gutter 35 21
Alley Kats 32.5 23.5
The Bowling Stones 32.5 23.5
Who Gives A Split 31.5 24.5
OMG 31 25
Just Us 29 27
Strike Me A Spare 26.5 29.5
Dolls with Balls 25 31
Scratch game: Heidi Ross 212
Scratch series: Kathy Burke 566
Handicap game: Sofia Fisher 233
Handicap series: Sofia Fisher 632
Sunday Mixed League Jan. 8
Baer Ass’d 41 15
Kill’em Softly 34.5 21.5
Second Ball First 26 30
ATV 25 31
2 Horn’s & a Schmuck 21.5 34.5
Two B 20 36
Scratch game: Ryan Eastin 247, Christy Horn 214
Scratch series: Chris Baer 690, Christy Horn 566
Handicap game: Ryan Eastin 250, Christy Horn 224
Handicap series: Chris Baer 690, Kasandra Horn 598