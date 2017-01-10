 Bowling league standings | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Back to: Sports-Outdoors

Bowling league standings

Tuesday Men’s League Jan. 3

Gear Jammers 41 15

Rick’s Grand Painting 36 20

Gutter Done 30 26

Balls of Fire 29 27

High Mountain Rollers 27 29

Up In Smoke 23 33

E Bowl A Virus 23 33

Here 4 Beer 15 41

Scratch Series: Ike Harms 648

Scratch Game: Barry Smith 240

Handicap Series: John McDowell 670

Handicap game: Rob Curran 247

My Spare Lady Jan. 4

Can’t Believe It’s Not Gutter 37 19

Girls in the Gutter 35 21

Alley Kats 32.5 23.5

The Bowling Stones 32.5 23.5

Who Gives A Split 31.5 24.5

OMG 31 25

Just Us 29 27

Strike Me A Spare 26.5 29.5

Dolls with Balls 25 31

Scratch game: Heidi Ross 212

Scratch series: Kathy Burke 566

Handicap game: Sofia Fisher 233

Handicap series: Sofia Fisher 632

Sunday Mixed League Jan. 8

Baer Ass’d 41 15

Kill’em Softly 34.5 21.5

Second Ball First 26 30

ATV 25 31

2 Horn’s & a Schmuck 21.5 34.5

Two B 20 36

Scratch game: Ryan Eastin 247, Christy Horn 214

Scratch series: Chris Baer 690, Christy Horn 566

Handicap game: Ryan Eastin 250, Christy Horn 224

Handicap series: Chris Baer 690, Kasandra Horn 598