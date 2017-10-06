Cubs wrap up football season

Last weekend marked the end of the relatively short junior high football in Middle Park as the East Grand Middle School Cubs finished their 2017 schedule with a solid win over Summit County.

The middle school's football squad is broken down into two teams, an eighth-grade team and a seventh and sixth grade combined team. This fall the eighth-grade team managed to finish with a winning record; their Saturday win over Summit County brought them to 5-4 overall. The seventh and sixth graders had a solid showing but went 2-4 during their season. Overall a total of 39 students participated this year between all three grades.

The junior high football squad was led once again this year by head coach Darrell Woods, art teacher at Granby Elementary. Woods, who has been coaching in the district for the past decade, was very happy with the performance and effort the young athletes of East Grand over the past few weeks.

"They played really hard all season," Coach Woods stated, talking about the efforts of the young student athletes. "We had many new eighth graders on the team this year that really helped the team come together as a whole unit."

Coach Woods highlighted several of the team's new additions including kicker and punter Adrian Rios and lineman Kaleb Brumley.

"The strength of all the new players and the returning players really came together throughout the year," Woods stated.

Their combined efforts made for a solid season for eighth-grade running back Davis Emery, who scored roughly 80 percent of the eighth-grade team's 191 points this fall, including big games in Summit County and Clear Creek. Emery also managed two interceptions for touchdowns over the course of the season.

On the younger side of things seventh-grader Noah Kauffman was the leading scorer for the seventh-grade team. The middle school squad also welcomed back two girls to the team this year, eighth-grader Mia Kaplanis and sixth-grader Brooke Jones. This was Kaplanis' third year participating in junior high football. Kaplanis scored her first field goal kick this year when the Cubs took on Clear Creek.

East Grand's unique size meant the kids played a mix of teams, sometimes playing eight-man football and sometimes playing 11-man.

"One of the biggest challenges we face every year is switching between playing eight-man football with smaller schools and playing 11-man with schools that are the same size as we are," Wood stated. "Thi sis the first year we have played Meeker because they have a hard time finding schools that play 11-man."