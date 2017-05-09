Fraser Valley lacrosse records first win | SkyHiNews.com

The Fraser Valley Mountaineers Lacrosse Club kicked off its 2017 season on May 6 by participating in the Vail Lax Jam lacrosse tournament in Eagle County.

The Mountaineers U-11 girls and U-11 boys' teams recorded the club's first wins, in tournament play, in the organizations history, at the event.

The U-11 girls, coached by Vivian Pankow and Jill Steigerwald, beat Vail Valley 8-3 in their third game of the event on Sunday May 7 and the U-11 boys' team, coached by John Vella and Chis Bonnett, were victorious over Windsor by a score of 5-2, in their second game of the event on May 6. The U11 boys also recorded a 6-6 tie against Telluride in their first game of the event.

"Throughout the weekend we had wins, losses and ties. The most important thing is that all of the Mountaineer teams showed a willingness to bounce back, compete, stay positive and learn," said John Vella, coach of FVLC Mountaineers, U11 boys' team. "The club, as a whole, showed a lot of growth and character over the weekend."

The Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club was represented at the weekend-long tournament by their U-15 boys, U-11 boys, U-10 boys and U-11 girls' teams. Each roster included at least 15 players. Teams played as many as five games, over two days, at the tournament. This is the first season of competitive play for the Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club's girls' team.

"The girls' effort was so impressive – being such a new program. It's exciting to see measurable progress being made in real time," said Jill Steigerwald, coach of the U-11 Fraser Valley Mountaineers girls of the benefits of the tournament format. "At halftime and after each game, we would give the players a couple points of emphasis and they went back out on the field and did it."

Steigerwald added, "Winning our final game of the tournament was icing on the cake and we are looking forward to our next tournament in Steamboat over Memorial Day Weekend and many future seasons of girls' lacrosse in Grand County."

This is the second season for the Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club. In its inaugural, 2016 campaign, the club was represented by two boy's teams that played in one tournament. This season the club has more than doubled in size to four teams, three for boys and one for girls, and each will play in at least two tournaments, with the U-15 boys competing in three. The Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club is also host to a co-ed developmental team for kids in grades 1-3, called the Mini-Mountaineers, where the FUNdamentals of lacrosse are taught.

The Vail Lax Jam lacrosse tournament was host to 14 lacrosse clubs represented by 95 teams. Participating teams represented communities from the Front Range and Colorado mountain towns alike. Clubs from as far away as Telluride and Montrose participated.