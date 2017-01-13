 Granby adult volleyball scores | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Granby adult co-ed volleyball league continued its season with some hard hitting competition. Results of last week’s games:

Granby Ranch over North Forty Storage, 3 – 0.

Team Stensvad beat Java Lava Café, 2 – 1.

Granby Ranch downed Acord Asphalt, 2-1.

Sagebrush BBQ & Grill over Drowsy Water Ranch, 3 – 0.

League Standings

Sagebrush BBQ & Grill 4 – 0

Drowsy Water Ranch 3 – 1

Java Lava Café 3 – 1

Team Stensvad 3 – 2

Granby Ranch 2 – 3

North Forty Storage 1 – 4

Acord Asphalt 0 – 5