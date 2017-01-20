Grand County children learn ski safety | SkyHiDailyNews.com

January is National Skier Safety Month, and children in Grand County have been learning the Skier Responsibility Code.

Representatives from the National Ski Patrol (NSP) teach local children how to ski responsibly at a young age so they grow up with the proper knowledge. David Burch of the Winter Park Ski Patrol and NSP helps teach Grand County children the responsibility code.

Burch said it is important to teach the children young so they develop the code as common sense throughout their lives. The NSP gives a 30-minute presentation to classrooms around the country followed by a poster contest. Children are challenged to create a poster that presents the code. The contest is divided into two categories: most creative and best message.

Burch said the most important part of the code is that skiers know that the downhill skier has the right of way and it is your responsibility to avoid them.

There will be an awards ceremony in West Portal Station at Winter Park Resort at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 to award the children who placed first, second, and third in each category.

Skier Responsibility Code

Always stay in control, and be able to stop or avoid other people or objects

People ahead of you have the right of way. It is your responsibility to avoid them

You must not stop where you obstruct a trail, or are not visible from above

Whenever starting downhill or merging into a trail, look uphill and yield to others

Always use devices to help prevent runaway equipment

Observe all posted signs and warnings. Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas

Prior to using any lift, you must have the knowledge and ability to load, ride and unload safely