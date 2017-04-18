Grand County fishing report | SkyHiNews.com

The ice is coming off most of our boating lakes. High Country lakes could still have ice well after Memorial Day.

Williams Fork is fishing very well from the bank for rainbow lakers and a few browns. Bait, lures and ice jigs below bobbers are all working. Pike are slow but this is the time of year the biggest pike in the lake are caught. The boat ramp is scheduled to open Saturday, May 13.

Grand Lake is open and fishing is great. Rainbows, browns and lakers are all along the shorelines and hitting a variety of bait or lures. Trout fishing has been best early or late in the day.

Granby has been fishing very well. Rainbow fishermen along the shore lines and inlets have been doing very well on flies and small lures. Brown trout have been eating small- to medium-size crank baits in the evenings (the morning bite will get much better when the surface temps hit 45 degrees). Lake trout have been scattered throughout the lake. They have been caught on a variety of crank baits in shallow water and jigging the deeper water has been working also.

A key to early season fishing on the shorelines is to keep moving until you find fish, then sit back and enjoy the mayhem.

Bernie Keefe has been a fishing guide in the Middle Park area for over 20 years. For more info please check out FishingWithBernie.com or https://www.facebook.com/FishingWithBernie.