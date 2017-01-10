Keefe: Grand County fishing report | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Williams Fork, Wolford, Willow Creek, Grand Lake and Granby all have fishable ice.

The ice conditions vary so be very careful and check the ice as you go. We received 1.5 feet of snow in the area, so the ice will be very slushy. Wear waterproof boots and check the ice as you go. Some areas are not safe to walk on.

Wolford, Grand Lake, Willow Creek, Shadow Mountain

The rainbows are biting very well close to shore on small jigs tipped with wax worms. Kokanee are in the deeper water, generally over the river channel, and will readily eat a small spoon tipped with shrimp, wax worms or white shoe peg corn.

Williams Fork

Rainbows are in shallow water close to shore and they will eat small jigs tipped with wax worms. Pike are very difficult. Lake trout are in deeper water (20-100 feet of water). Jigs fished throughout the water column will get bites.

Granby

The lake was not completely frozen over as of Dec. 30. We did get 1.5 feet of snow on 2 inches of ice and there was still open water on the Jan. 5. Be very careful. Rainbows are close to shore eating small jigs tipped with wax worms or maggots. Lakers are in 20-100 feet of water. They will eat small jigs tipped with sucker meat.

Bernie has been guiding the Middle Park area for over 20 years. Please checkout http://www.fishingwithbernie.com or Facebook “Fishing with Bernie” for more information.