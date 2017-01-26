Keefe: Weekend fishing report | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Lake Granby

Granby has lost its slush! The ice thickness varies around the lake. We have been seeing snow machines and ATV’s throughout the lake. Rainbows and Browns are biting very well around the shorelines until the sun hits the ice then they shut down. A few kokanee have been caught in water 20’-30’ deep over 80’-100’ of water. Lake Trout fishing has been excellent with small spoons like the Leech Flutter spoon or plain jains in various colors and sizes. Tube jigs, hair jigs and other assorted plastics tipped with a small piece of sucker meat have been producing also in 40-70 feet of water.

Williams Fork

Williams Fork Reservoir is fishing well for Lake Trout with a few Rainbows and Pike being caught as well. Most of the Macks are being caught in 35-75 feet of water on tube jigs tipped with a small chunk of sucker meat. Various jigging spoons and gulp minnows are also catching a few. Most of the Pike are showing up in less than 10 feet of water. Jigging Raps and tube jigs account for a few pike as well. Rainbows are mostly being found in less than 15 feet of water and can be caught on panfish tubes or various mini jigs tipped with salmon eggs or meal worms.

The ice on most of the lake is 12-14 inches thick with a thinner area near the dam that is about 8 inches. There was some fresh snow this week but it’s still only about 6 inches deep on top of the ice. There was no slush on top of the ice at the time of this report.

Grand Lake

Grand Lake has fishable ice conditions. Use caution in the areas of moving water as the ice thickness is significantly different than the other areas of the lake. Fishing has been good for Rainbows and Browns. Concentrate your efforts early in the morning and late in the day for best results. No need to go too deep but the fish do move deeper as the day goes on. Your typical Trout baits have been working well. The Lake Trout under 18 inches have been active and hungry; we have been finding them all over the lake. They don’t seem to be relating to any depth or structure but out and cruising. Grab your Vexilar, sharpen your auger blades, top off the tank and get out there and drill a bunch of holes. That’s what it has been taking to find the lake trout. Good luck out there! Dan Shannon, Guide – Fishing with Bernie .